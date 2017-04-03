It’s the first Monday in April, and that means we have some security patches are coming in for several Nexus and Pixel devices. For this go ’round, we have the Nexus 5 , Nexus 6 , Nexus 5X , Nexus 6P , Nexus 9 , Pixel, and Pixel XL all getting some much-needed hole plugging.

Google has download links for both factory images and OTA files. The former is if you want to start anew, while the latter is what you’d flash over your current installation in order to avoid losing your current device setup.

Be sure to read through the full instructions on those pages before applying the update to your phone. If it’s all making you a bit too uneasy, you can also wait for the OTA update to hit your device automatically.