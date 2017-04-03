Apr 3rd, 2017

Shortly after attempting a rollout of Android Wear 2.0 to three smartwatches, Google had to pull the thing due to a last minute bug they uncovered. All seems well now, though, with a rollout now hitting not only those original watches, but even more than the original rollout.

Those watches include the Polar M600, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Founder, Nixon Mission, and Michael Kors Access, all of whom are joining the Casio WSD-F10, TAG Heuer Connected, and Fossil Q Founder as originally announced.

We still have a lot more smartwatches in line to be hooked up. Be sure to check out the full list of smartwatches confirmed to be getting Android Wear 2.0 right here.

[via Google]
