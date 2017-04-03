Back at the tail-end of January Google announced a new beta headed to Nexus and Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program: Android 7.1.2. It was more of a maintenance release, with Google’s Android VP of Engineering mentioning that it was more or less focused on refinements. The second beta landed at the end of March, one day before Google officially announced the Android O Developer Preview was available for download.

With our sights now set firmly on Android O, some may have forgotten all about Android 7.1.2, but it seems the final version is now ready to rollout to Nexus and Pixel devices starting today. This is according to the official thread Google posted in r/GooglePixel. Here’s the list of changes for anyone curious:

Improved fingerprint swipe performance

Additional improvements/fixes for the audio popping issue some users were experiencing while playing audio at high volumes

Bluetooth connectivity improvements

Fix to the early shutdown issue

Battery usage alerts

Fix to the pink banding issue a small number of users were experiencing on the camera

You can manually download the official OTA images here, or download the factory images here. Of course, you can always wait for the update to hit your Nexus or Pixel if you don’t mind waiting, just don’t expect anything for the Nexus 6 or 9.

[via Reddit]