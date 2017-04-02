For the Samsung lovers out there, it’s going to be a long 3 weeks before you’re able to get the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus in your hands. So in the meantime, we know how much everyone loves to customize their devices, and thanks to the folks at SamMobile, we can now download the stock wallpapers.

There are a total of 18 different wallpapers to choose from, ranging from gradients to night sky and more. Unlike the Android O default wallpaper, which looked like it was taken with a potato, these wallpapers are all full-res and can be applied to any of your favorite mobile devices.

In order to download them, simply right-click and select “Save As” on your computer, or hold down on your image of choice from your smartphone.