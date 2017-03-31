Everyone is starting their own streaming TV service these days. Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, and now Verizon. According to Bloomberg, Verizon has been acquiring the rights to TV stations such as ESPN and CBS. They plan to launch the service this summer.

Verizon’s only dip into streaming video has been the strange go90 service. This would be their first big step. It makes sense for Verizon to want to compete with AT&T’s DirecTV deals. They could bundle the TV service with wireless plans. The rumor claims the service will launch later this summer for around the same price as DirecTV Now (starting at $35).

Are you interested in a streaming TV service from Big Red? Do you use any of the other streaming TV services?