Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Google App IFTTT

41 likes – An APK teardown of the latest Google App update shows that Google may be looking to implement the ability to create IFTTT actions. The teardown also shows that a future update may enable the ability to authenticate Google Assistant payments with your smartphone.

#9 – Pixel Launcher Redesign

42 likes – Some users have reportedly started to see a redesigned Pixel Launcher on their devices. This redesign includes a new Search bar at the top along with the removal of the time/date widget.

#8 – Andy Rubin Smartphone

42 likes – Android’s Co-Founder, Andy Rubin, tweeted an image of an unknown smartphone with extremely thin bezels. This was a teaser to the smartphone that is currently being worked on at his new company which was founded in 2015.

#7 – Galaxy S8 Comparisons

42 likes – With the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus being made official, a new video shows off the devices compared to other options including the iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy S7 Edge.

#6 – Watch Samsung Unpacked 2017

43 likes – Ahead of Samsung’s official Galaxy S8 unveiling, the company shared the various ways that you could livestream the Samsung Unpacked 2017 event.

#5 – Android O Text Selection

44 likes – More Android O features are being found and one of the latest is the updated text-selection dialog box. This update adds a few new icons within the box, expanding text-selection capabilities.

#4 – Best Android Apps for April

47 likes – Joe from Phandroid takes a look at some of the best apps which have been launched in April. The list includes Hangotus Meet, Focus Timer Reborn, and Tucano for Twitter.

#3 – What’s New in Android O

48 likes – Following the developer release of Android O, Google has published a new video on YouTube which explains all the major features being added.

#2 – Android O Features Discovered

52 likes – The folks at Android Police have compiled a list of all the features being added to Android O, regardless of how big or small the changes are.

#1 – Google Play ‘My Apps and Games’

53 likes – Google has started rolling out an update to the ‘My Apps and Games’ section within the Play Store. Users are now offered more sorting options, as well as category selection.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

