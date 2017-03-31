Mar 31st, 2017

The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Google App IFTTT

41 likes – An APK teardown of the latest Google App update shows that Google may be looking to implement the ability to create IFTTT actions. The teardown also shows that a future update may enable the ability to authenticate Google Assistant payments with your smartphone.

#9 – Pixel Launcher Redesign

42 likes – Some users have reportedly started to see a redesigned Pixel Launcher on their devices. This redesign includes a new Search bar at the top along with the removal of the time/date widget.

#8 – Andy Rubin Smartphone

42 likes – Android’s Co-Founder, Andy Rubin, tweeted an image of an unknown smartphone with extremely thin bezels. This was a teaser to the smartphone that is currently being worked on at his new company which was founded in 2015.

#7 – Galaxy S8 Comparisons

42 likes – With the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus being made official, a new video shows off the devices compared to other options including the iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy S7 Edge.

#6 – Watch Samsung Unpacked 2017

43 likes – Ahead of Samsung’s official Galaxy S8 unveiling, the company shared the various ways that you could livestream the Samsung Unpacked 2017 event.

#5 – Android O Text Selection

44 likes – More Android O features are being found and one of the latest is the updated text-selection dialog box. This update adds a few new icons within the box, expanding text-selection capabilities.

#4 – Best Android Apps for April

47 likes – Joe from Phandroid takes a look at some of the best apps which have been launched in April. The list includes Hangotus Meet, Focus Timer Reborn, and Tucano for Twitter.

#3 – What’s New in Android O

48 likes – Following the developer release of Android O, Google has published a new video on YouTube which explains all the major features being added.

#2 – Android O Features Discovered

52 likes – The folks at Android Police have compiled a list of all the features being added to Android O, regardless of how big or small the changes are.

#1 – Google Play ‘My Apps and Games’

53 likes – Google has started rolling out an update to the ‘My Apps and Games’ section within the Play Store. Users are now offered more sorting options, as well as category selection.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!

Download EarlyBird – News for Android
local_offer    EarlyBird  

stars Further Reading

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (March 24th)

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (March 17th)

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (February 24th)

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (February 10th)

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

2

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

3

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

4

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 user guide leaked, here are the key features
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s entire user guide leaked, here are the key features

Tomorrow the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at their big event in New York. Before Samsung could even do the honors, it appears an employee may have jumped the gun, posting the entire user guide online for all to see.

5

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

6

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

7

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.

8

more_vertPixel shipments & Pixel 3
closeHTC has shipped 2.1 million Pixel phones, manufacturers fighting for Pixel 3

According to a report out of China, HTC and Google signed a 2-year contract for Pixel phones. That means the Pixel 2 will again be made by HTC. The Pixel 3 is still up fro grabs, and apparently, manufacturers are already fighting for it.

9

more_vertLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout
closeLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout

We’ve matched up the LG G6 against the Google Pixel to see which smartphone takes the best pictures.

10

more_vertThe Galaxy X could launch in Q3 2017
closeSamsung’s foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy Note 8

A new rumor claims that Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, could launch in Q3 2017 with the Galaxy Note 8 to follow in Q4 2017.