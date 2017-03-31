Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. GrammarPal

GrammarPal checks your texts for grammatical errors. Unlike the spell checker that’s built into your phone, this app aims to also find all other kinds of grammatical errors. Be it spelling, style or any other form of error, GrammarPal helps you find and fix them.

DOWNLOAD: GrammarPal Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

2. Status

“Status” is a status bar replacement that doesn’t require root. It puts a new user-customized status bar over the top of the system status bar. That means you can still pull down notification as you normally would. You can customize the color, icons, clock position, time, and much more.

DOWNLOAD: Status Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.2/5

Installs: 500,000 – 100,000

3. Unconnectify

Unconnectify allows you to set up alarms and schedules for disconnecting things like WiFi and Bluetooth. Easily create specific schedules for when to disable or enable the connections. This is perfect for remembering to turn off WiFi when you go to work or disable Bluetooth at bedtime.

DOWNLOAD: Unconnectify Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.0/5

Installs: 10 – 50

4. Omino!

Omino is a puzzle game all about matching colors and creating chains. Match 3 or more of the same color rings to create a chain reaction. If you play it smart you can make the rings change color to create chains. Keep an eye on the upcoming rings to set up the perfect moves.

DOWNLOAD: Omino! Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 50 – 100

5. ZIG

ZIG is all about zigging and zagging your way through obstacles to collect points. Your dot zags in the opposite direction every time you tap the screen. Collect the dots inside spinning obstacles to score points. See how far you can get before hitting an obstacle and ending the game.

DOWNLOAD: ZIG Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.9/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

