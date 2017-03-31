Mar 31st, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are incredible phones. Based on who you ask, the two devices are arguably among the best smartphones ever built. The only problem you may have with your device is that you purchased it from your service provider to save a bit of money and now you’re stuck with a Galaxy S8 that you need to SIM unlock.

Typically, there are three ways you could go about SIM unlocking the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. The first is pleading with your service provider for a free unlock code. If you don’t qualify for a free unlock code, you’ll likely have to purchase one from a third-party unlocking service. The third option would be to root your device and mess with the code. This option isn’t available yet since the phones are brand new, but if you do some searching you may find something interesting.

To make it easy, we’ve laid out step-by-step instructions below which walk you through Samsung Galaxy S8 SIM unlock process

Find your Samsung Galaxy S8’s IMEI number

To get things started, locate your phone’s unique IMEI number. The IMEI number will be used to order your Samsung Galaxy S8 unlock code or request it from your service provider.

  • Open the phone app on your Samsung Galaxy S8 and dial *#06#
  • The device’s 15-digit IMEI number will pop up on the display
  • Save the IMEI number for easy reference

Free Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ SIM unlock

The cheapest way to get an unlock code for your new Samsung smartphone is to request one for your service provider. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that they’ll give you one since they have quite a few stipulations which must be met. Generally, this means that your bills need to be paid on time, the account be older than 60-90 days and the phone you’re trying to unlock can’t be on a payment plan. If you think you meet those basic requirements, you should be entitled to a free unlock code.

  • Call the customer service line for your service provider
  • Kindly ask the rep for the free unlock code for your Galaxy S8 or S8+
  • Provide the service rep with the phone’s IMEI number
  • If you are approved, the unlock code will be sent to you by email in 2-5 days
  • To unlock the phone, remove the old SIM card and swap in another one from another carrier
  • When prompted, type in the phone’s unlock code

Paid Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ SIM unlock

Getting the SIM unlock code for the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ is typically faster (and easier) if you use an unlocking service. Most of them deliver the codes in a number a hours and offer a full refund if the code provided doesn’t work.

NOTE: If your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ was purchased from T-Mobile or Metro PCS, the basic paid service will not work. You will need to use the T-Mobile service listed at the bottom.

  • Go to Android SIM Unlock or another unlocking service website
  • Select the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+
  • Enter your phone’s IMEI number that you located earlier
  • Enter your payment details to complete the payment process
  • The unlock code for your phone will be emailed to you in less than an hour
  • Remove the SIM card from your phone and insert a card from a different service provider
  • Type in the SIM unlock code when prompted

T-Mobile & Metro PCS Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ SIM unlock

T-Mobile and Metro PCS use a proprietary app to unlock their phones, so you won’t be able to use a standard SIM unlock code for the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. The good news is that you can still pay to unlock devices purchased from T-Mobile or Metro PCS, but the process is slightly different. Android SIM Unlock offers unlocking services for the T-Mobile Unlock App and the Metro PCS Unlock app.

The instructions below walk you through the unlocking process using either app.

  • Find the T-Mobile Device Unlock or Metro PCS Device Unlock service for your Galaxy S8
  • Enter your phone’s IMEI number and complete the checkout process
  • The service can take 1-3 days to complete the unlock process
  • On your Galaxy S8, open the T-Mobile Device Unlock or Metro PCS Device Unlock app
  • First press Continue and then Permanent Unlock on the next screen
  • Once finished, reboot the phone to complete the unlock process

Hopefully, you can use one of these methods to SIM unlock your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. If you have any other suggestion on how to get an unlock code for Samsung’s 2017 flagship device, leave us a comment below.

 
free samsung galaxy s8 sim unlock   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus   samsung galaxy s8 plus sim unlock   Samsung Galaxy S8 sim unlock   samsung galaxy s8 t-mobile device unlock   SIM unlock   T-Mobile Device Unlock  

