Mar 31st, 2017

Virtual reality is far from dead, as was evidenced by Samsung’s introduction of the new Gear VR headset. Plus, more and more devices are gaining Google Daydream support, provided they meet the minimum system requirements.

With the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, you would expect for these devices to be compatible with Daydream so you could get the best of both the Gear VR and Daydream View. However, that’s not the case.

According to Russell from VR Heads, whenever you attempt to install the official Daydream application from the Play Store, you are greeted with an error message. The message states that “a compatible version is missing”, meaning that you can’t install Daydream.

There is a workaround for this, which supposedly only requires one line of code to be added, but it requires root access for the user to modify the code, which is not available yet. Once the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are in the hands of the rooting community, that is likely to change, but until then we have to wait.

This problem could be due to the partnership that Samsung and Oculus share for the Gear VR. It’s also possible that the changes could come in a future software update. Unfortunately, it’s just a waiting game, but on the bright side, it’s not like the device is readily available for anyone to go pick up today.

[VR Heads]
