The pre-order period is now over and starting today you can pick up the Moto G5 Plus (aka the Moto G Plus 5th Gen) from both Amazon or directly from Motorola. Priced at $229.99 for the 32GB storage/2GB RAM configuration or $299.99 for the 64GB/4GB model, Amazon drops that price further with their own special “Prime Exclusive” model. The Amazon version discounts the lower-end model by $45, bringing it down to a reasonable $185, while the higher-end model drops $60 to $230. This is all in exchange for displaying ads on the lockscreen. Not a bad trade-off, but you’ll have to decide which version is right for you.

The phone is yet another in a series of affordable — yet surprisingly great — Android devices we’ve been seeing as of late. Both the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and Honor 6X received high marks from us and of course, we’ll be putting the Moto G5 Plus through its paces as well. One key area where the Moto G5 Plus has a leg up on the competition is that it supports all networks in the US including Verizon and Sprint. Unlocked handsets are typically GSM-only, supporting AT&T and T-Mobile, but that’s not a problem with the G5 Plus.

There’s really a lot here to love and if you’re interested in picking up Lenovo’s new Moto G5 Plus, you can grab it in either Lunar Grey or Fine Gold at the link below.