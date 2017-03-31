A couple of weeks ago, Nougat rolled out for the Motorola Moto G4 Plus on Republic Wireless. Now, Motorola is rolling Nougat out to many more devices across the country. The big 741MB update adds all the Nougat goodies you would expect.

The G4 Plus is still a great option for budget device lovers. You can snag it for $199 to $$250 on Amazon right now. It’s compatible with all four major U.S. carriers. It has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 16MP camera, Snapdragon 617 processor, and more. It’s a great little device.

To check for the update, go to Settings > About phone > Software update.