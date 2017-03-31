Mar 31st, 2017

The LG G6 is one of the best Android smartphones of 2017. It’s fast, sleek and has an incredible dual-camera which is equipped with a wide-angle lens – allowing you to capture some pretty incredible shots. But if you’re reading this article, you already know all that. You’re here because you want to SIM unlock your LG G6.

For those not familiar with the process, there are generally two ways you can go about getting the SIM unlock code for smartphone. If your device is paid off and your account is in good standing with your service provider, you can request the unlock code for from them. Since the LG G6 is still new, you’re likely still making payments on the phone. This means you’ll need to use a third-part SIM unlocking service like Android SIM Unlock to get the unlock code for you G6.

Follow the step-by-step LG G6 SIM unlock instructions below to get your code and unlock your device.

Find your LG G6’s IMEI number

The first step of the process is finding your phone’s unique IMEI number. You’ll been this number to get your LG G6 SIM unlock code.

  • Open the dialer (phone) app on your LG G6 and dial *#06#
  • Your phone’s unique 15-digit IMEI number will be displayed
  • Write the number on a piece of paper for easy reference

Free LG G6 SIM unlock

As mentioned above, it is possible to get a free LG G6 SIM unlock code from your service provider. You just need to make sure that you and your device qualify. Generally, your account needs to be in good standing (make sure you pay your monthly bill on time), the account should be open for at least 60-90 days and the device you want to unlock must be paid for in full. If you meet those requirements, follow the instructions below to request your phone’s unlock code for free.

  • Call you service provider’s customer service line
  • Request a free unlock code for your device
  • Provide your LG G6’s IMEI number to the customer service rep
  • Your unlock code will be emailed to you within 2-5 days
  • Replace the SIM card with one from another service provider
  • When prompted, enter the unlock code you received

Your LG G6 is now SIM unlocked and can be used on any GSM network!

Paid LG G6 SIM unlock

If you don’t qualify for a free SIM unlock code from your service provider, third-part service can get you your LG G6 SIM unlock code for roughly $10. If you need a T-Mobile LG G6 SIM unlock code, jump down to the section below.

  • Visit Android SIM Unlock (or any other unlocking service)
  • Locate your device and enter your phone’s IMEI number
  • Complete the checkout process
  • Your unlock code will be emailed to you in less than an hour
  • Swap out you LG G6’s SIM card with one from another service provider
  • Enter your G6’s unlock code when you see the prompt on the screen

And that’s it!

T-Mobile LG G6 SIM unlock

So, you want to unlock your T-Mobile LG G6. The standard unlock process works for most devices, but T-Mobile uses its own Device Unlock App to facilitate the unlocking process. This means the standard unlock code will not work for your device, but there are third-party services which can unlock the phone for you.

  • Visit Android SIM Unlock
  • Select the T-Mobile Device Unlock service and enter your IMEI number
  • Complete the checkout process
  • The unlock confirmation will be emailed to you within 1-3 days
  • Open the T-Mobile Device Unlock  or MetroPCS Device Unlock app on your phone
  • Tap Continue > Permanent Unlock
  • The unlock process will run and will reboot your phone once it completes

If you know of any other ways to SIM unlock the LG G6, leave us a comment below.
