Mar 31st, 2017

There has been a lot of new information coming our way when it comes to new smartphones. But there’s one that you may have forgotten about – the BlackBerry KeyONE. This phone was teased leading up to CES 2017, and then fully unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

Part of the reason behind you possibly forgetting about it is due to its extremely late launch date. Initial reports claimed that we wouldn’t be seeing the KeyONE until April, but it seems that the device has been delayed even further.

BlackBerry CEO, John Chen, confirmed the reports during the latest 2017 earnings call. Chen failed to share any information regarding why the delay was happening, instead stating that the KeyONE won’t be coming until May. However, things get even worse for select regions as Chen confirmed that the device wouldn’t launch globally until after May.

This definitely isn’t a good sign for TCL or BlackBerry as the company looked to get back on the map. Of course, this news is especially devastating if you are one of the few BlackBerry faithful hanging around that was waiting for an Android Nougat smartphone with a physical keyboard.

[Mobile Syrup]
local_offer    BlackBerry   BlackBerry KeyOne   TCL  

stars Further Reading

Privacy Shade app

BlackBerry Aurora leaks again

New BlackBerry device leaked

Hands-on: BlackBerry KeyOne

What to expect from MWC 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

2

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

3

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

4

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 user guide leaked, here are the key features
closeSamsung Galaxy S8’s entire user guide leaked, here are the key features

Tomorrow the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be officially unveiled at their big event in New York. Before Samsung could even do the honors, it appears an employee may have jumped the gun, posting the entire user guide online for all to see.

5

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

6

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

7

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.

8

more_vertPixel shipments & Pixel 3
closeHTC has shipped 2.1 million Pixel phones, manufacturers fighting for Pixel 3

According to a report out of China, HTC and Google signed a 2-year contract for Pixel phones. That means the Pixel 2 will again be made by HTC. The Pixel 3 is still up fro grabs, and apparently, manufacturers are already fighting for it.

9

more_vertLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout
closeLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout

We’ve matched up the LG G6 against the Google Pixel to see which smartphone takes the best pictures.

10

more_vertThe Galaxy X could launch in Q3 2017
closeSamsung’s foldable smartphone could launch before the Galaxy Note 8

A new rumor claims that Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, could launch in Q3 2017 with the Galaxy Note 8 to follow in Q4 2017.