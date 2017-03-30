Mar 30th, 2017

If you’re not entirely sold on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ — be it Samsung’s Android UI, the curved display, or same old boring camera — the LG G6 might be for you. For those that didn’t have it marked on their calendars, the LG G6 is now officially available at Verizon Wireless. It’s a timed exclusive, one that gives Verizon a bit of a head start on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint who wont be selling the phone until next Friday, April 7th.

In addition to LG’s promotion which gives you a free Google Home with every purchase (you can redeem the offer here), Verizon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a free 43-inch smart TV when you sign up for a new line, device payment plan, and/or Verizon Unlimited. You’ll have to redeem that particular offer using Verizon’s promo site here.

The LG G6 is carrying a full retail price of $672, or $28/month for 24 months if you put it on payments. Like the Galaxy S8, the LG G6 features super slim bezels on the top and bottom of the phone, allowing the phone to have a large 5.7-inch but in a smaller overall form factor.

Like a lot of phones these days, the G6 offers a secondary camera on the back, but instead of being used for gimmicky software tricks, allows the phone to take extremely wide angle photos. For more on the G6’s shooting capabilities, check out our post here.

Buy the LG G6 at Verizon Wireless

