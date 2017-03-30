Now that the new Galaxy S8 is out of the way, it seems that Samsung may have some more treats in store for later this year. We already know that the Galaxy Note 8 will be coming, but a new rumor claims that we’ll be seeing the “Galaxy X” in Q3 2017.

For those unaware, the Samsung Galaxy X has been the company’s rumored attempt at a smartphone with a foldable display. Samsung has been teasing the possibility of this new smartphone, with other rumors claiming it could include a 4K display.

If this latest batch of rumors is true, then we’ll see the new Galaxy X before the Galaxy Note 8, as the latest Note device is scheduled to launch in Q4 2017. Other specs regarding the Galaxy X have yet to be shared, but hopefully, Samsung can turn as many heads with this as they did with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

This leads us to pose the following question: Would you opt for a smartphone with a foldable/flexible display over the traditional flagships? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[GSMArena]