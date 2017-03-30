Yesterday, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were unveiled to the world at an event in NYC and another one in London. Now that the devices are official, Des from T-Mobile was back with another crazy unboxing.

This time around, Des found himself underwater in a shark tank to give everyone a unique unboxing, while being surrounded by sharks. The unboxing shows off the device, charging accessories, and the new AKG headphones which will come with every Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus.

This special unboxing is obviously done to show off the IP68 water and dust resistance of the Galaxy S8. However, there’s even some underwater video footage shown off to let everyone know that you can use your phone even if you’re underwater.

T-Mobile has a knack for giving us some crazy unboxings, but its latest rendition may be the craziest one yet. Give us a shout and let us know what you think about Samsung’s latest devices.