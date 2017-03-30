Mar 30th, 2017

Yesterday, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were unveiled to the world at an event in NYC and another one in London. Now that the devices are official, Des from T-Mobile was back with another crazy unboxing.

This time around, Des found himself underwater in a shark tank to give everyone a unique unboxing, while being surrounded by sharks. The unboxing shows off the device, charging accessories, and the new AKG headphones which will come with every Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus.

This special unboxing is obviously done to show off the IP68 water and dust resistance of the Galaxy S8. However, there’s even some underwater video footage shown off to let everyone know that you can use your phone even if you’re underwater.

T-Mobile has a knack for giving us some crazy unboxings, but its latest rendition may be the craziest one yet. Give us a shout and let us know what you think about Samsung’s latest devices.
local_offer    Samsung  Samsung Galaxy S8  T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8 pre-orders

Pre-orders for unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8/Plus start May 9th

LG G6 pre-orders are starting to arrive

Samsung announces the new Gear 360 camera

Everything you need to know: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertAndroid Auto vs Apple CarPlay ends in embarrassment [VIDEO]
closeWatch a smug Apple CarPlay fanboy get owned by Android Auto [VIDEO]

What happens when you pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle? Well, one fanboy walks away with a severely bruised ego.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [March 24]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 24, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 size comparison [VIDEO]
closeWatch: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs the competition in size comparison video

The Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be a device like no other. The phone’s tiny bezels give the phone a unique aspect ratio and if you were curious to see how the phone would compare in size against the competition, a new video is giving us a look.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertGalaxy S8 Hands-on
closeSamsung Galaxy S8: Hands On [VIDEO]

After months of seeing the devices in leaked photos and renders, we finally got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the flesh. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus also joined the party.

5 play_circle_outline

more_vertLG G6 gets its first TV commercial [VIDEO]
closeLG G6 gets its first TV commercial, Jason Statham nowhere to be found [VIDEO]

LG has been selling the LG G6 for a little bit now and today the company uploaded a TV commercial ad to their YouTube channel. The ad highlights its water resistant design, slimmer bezels, and unique camera features.

6 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 164: Android Oh My
closeMobile Roar 164: Android O is here, Google Home kinda sucks, and weird cases

We’re back and so is a new version of Android! This week we’re talking all about Android O, what it should be called, what it can do, and much more.

7 play_circle_outline

more_vertGalaxy S8 First Impressions
closeGalaxy S8: First Impressions [VIDEO]

After months of leaks and rumors, the official announcement was little more than a confirmation of what we’ve already seen. So what do we think about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus?

8 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 164 LIVE
closeWatch the Mobile Roar Podcast LIVE at 2PM Eastern!

Do you have more phones and tablets than any one person should? Do you enjoy a good laugh? We’ve got the perfect show for you!