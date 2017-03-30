Microsoft has seemingly all but given up on providing its own hardware on the smartphone market. So the Washington-based company is turning to the likes of Samsung to help get its Android apps and services distributed to the masses.

The latest endeavor turns the Galaxy S8 into the Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition. The company announced the partnership earlier today, and confirmed that the new device is available for pre-order starting today.

The Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition will include many of Microsoft’s own applications, including the likes of Cortana, Outlook, and more. This is a bit different from the standard Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus which already include the Microsoft’s Office, Skype, and OneDrive applications pre-installed.

In order to pre-order the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus Microsoft Edition, you’ll need to head into a local retail store. However, it’s unknown whether pricing varies between this variant or the standard option.

Let us know if you’ll be looking to pick one of these up and why you’ll be doing so over the standard Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus.

[The Verge]