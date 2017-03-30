Leading up to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus announcement that took place yesterday, there were some rumors suggesting that Samsung would run into production issues. This was partially due to constraints regarding the inclusion of the new Snapdragon 835, but it seems that is no longer the case.

“We set the initial supply of Galaxy S8 double the Galaxy S7. Since we are preparing the supply without difficulty, there will be no issue of supply delay,”

However, in the press briefing following the event, DJ Koh, Samsung’s mobile business chief, confirmed that Samsung will have plenty of stock. If Samsung is looking to surpass sales of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, starting out with double the amount of stock is definitely a step in the right direction.

Some reports have predicted that Samsung “will sell more than 46 million units this year”, which brings sales numbers about even to that of the S8’s predecessor. But Koh also shared that Samsung is currently preparing about 20 million units of the Galaxy S8.

Naturally, it will be quite awhile before we learn about any solid sales figures. This is especially true considering that the S8 and S8 Plus don’t even go on sale until April 21st. But we’ll be keeping a close eye on this to see how Samsung rebounds with its 2017 flagship lineup.

