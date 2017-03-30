One of Samsung’s big announcements yesterday, came regarding the new Samsung DeX Station. This allows users to connect either their Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus to the dock, and then use the device as a desktop replacement.

The dock includes an HDMI-port, 2 USB ports for connecting peripherals, as well as a USB Type-C connector, to power the DeX. However, during yesterday’s announcement Samsung was quiet when it came to pricing. But that has changed today, as the company has announced the pricing while opening pre-orders.

If you want to snag the Samsung DeX Station, you can head over to Samsung’s website via the button below and pre-order it for $149.99. There will be an additional shipping cost, which will vary depending upon where you are. But if you want to go all-in with the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, this brings you one step closer.

Let us know what you think about the DeX Station and if it’s something you could see yourself using as a true desktop replacement. We’ll be hoping to get our hands on one and will provide our thoughts on it when it happens.