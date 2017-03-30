Now that the Galaxy S8 is out of the way and has been made official, we can now get back to other device rumors. The latest rumor comes in regards of the LG V30 as we are getting a look at what is supposedly the front glass display panel.

From this display panel, you can see two cutouts for what we are expecting to be dual-selfie cameras. With the importance of quality selfies becoming more and more vital for consumers, it’s no surprise that LG would use the V30 as a testing ground for this.

The overall desing of the panel is a bit different compared to the LG V20 . Other than the camera cutouts, it seems that LG may be looking to provide a little bit extra screen real-estate with the V30. However, this won’t feature the new display included on the LG G6 .

Considering that the V30 likely won’t launch until Q3 or 2017, we’re still a bit off from any solid leaks. But this may be a step in the right direction. After all, we have recently seen a rumor suggesting that the V30 will include the new Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM.

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, let us know what you think LG should do with the V30 and if it should become the company’s new flagship.

[Slashleaks]