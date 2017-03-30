Google I/O 2017 is set to take place in just a few weeks time — May 17th – 19th — and we know it’s going to be fun filled event for both devs and enthusiasts alike. Last year, Google officially announced Android Nougat, Google Home, Daydream VR, and loads more, so we’re expecting nothing short of big things at this year’s event.

Providing us with a little more context to what Google has planned for developers during the event, they’ve officially posted the event schedule on the Google IO website, detailing the entire 3-day event. A 2 hour keynote kicks off at 10AM on May 17th, followed by a handful of sessions including “What’s New in Android” at 1PM.

Google opened up ticket sales for Google I/O 2017 on February 22nd, selecting applicants at via a random lottery with acceptance letters that were emailed on February 28th. Once again, the event will be taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in sunny Mountain View, California and if you’re one of the lucky few who will be in attendance, you’ll probably want to set a game plan before you get there. You can check out all the sessions by visiting the schedule page linked below.

[Google IO 2017 Schedule]