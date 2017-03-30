Android Wear 2.0 was announced back in February, but many owners of compatible smartwatches are still wondering where their update is. Unfortunately, it seems that Google found a significant bug in the final version of the software, causing a delay.

“We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved.”

The big G confirmed that the update is already rolling out to the Fossil Q Founder, Casio WSD-F10, and Tag Heuer Connected, but everyone else is going to have to wait. Unfortunately, there was no mention as to when the update would begin rolling out again, so we’re left in the dark in that regards.

If for some reason you’ve already received the update on your smartwatch, give us a heads up and let us know how it’s running. In the meantime, we’ll be back to let everyone know when the Android Wear 2.0 update is rolling out to more smartwatches.

[Wareable]