As Samsung often does with each release of a major new flagship, they’ve introduced a refreshed model of the Samsung Gear VR headset. But unlike years past where we are typically treated to minor changes to ergonomics and the holding bay to accommodate the unique features and sizes of new phones, we’re also getting a brand new element in the box: a remote control.

For $129, you’ll get the headset plus a small wand-like control unit that features a volume rocker, home and back buttons, and a multi-directional touch pad. It’s nothing special in that regard, but a good controller goes a long way to enhancing some of these VR apps and games.

But even more exciting than the advent of a controller is the possibility of getting all this shiny new stuff for free. That is, of course, if you opt to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus at Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Best Buy. Even if you already own a Gear VR, this upgraded unit should be comfier and the remote alone should draw your interest.

Of course, if you don’t have an interest in pre-ordering the Galaxy S8 you can just buy it standalone, and those who already own the headset can grab the remote on its own for $39.99. Win, win, win.