Mar 29th, 2017

Whew. There’s a lot of information to digest regarding today’s Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus event. However, Samsung unveiled quite a bit more than just the new devices.

The company also took to the stage to announce the new Samsung Gear 360, which features an all-new design, improved camera, and more. Last year’s Gear 360 basically looked like a cueball with a camera attached, while this year’s edition provides a bit more functionality with the built-in handle.

Before jumping into all the nooks and crannies, let’s take a quick look at the spec rundown:

Samsung Gear 360 (2017) Specs:

  • 2 x CMOS 8.4-MP Fish-eye Cameras
  • IP53 Water and Dust Resistant
  • Shooting modes:
    • Video (Up to 4096 x 2048 @ 24fps)
    • Photo (Up to 15MP w/ both lenses)
    • Time Lapse Video
    • Looping Video
    • Landscape HDR
    • Camera
    • Dual/Single Lens Mode
  • MicroSD Card slot with support of up to 256GB
  • Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz) w/ Wi-Fi Direct
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB 2.0 (Type-C)
  • 1,160mAh Lithium-Ion Battery
  • Dimensions: 100.6 x 46.3 x 45.1mm
  • Weight: 130g

Now that all the “fun” stuff is out of the way, let’s get to the brass tax. Found on the handle facing you is the record button, along with a tiny LCD panel which feeds you all types of information.

On the right side, you will find the Menu/Bluetooth button, along with the Power/Back button. Across the camera itself, there are small LED lights which indicate various shooting modes. For example, if you are recording in 360 degrees, 2 green LED’s will light up, but if you are recording with only one of the cameras, the LED will light up for which side is recording.

The Gear 360 also features a rubberized bottom, meaning that A) you’ll be able to keep a better grip on it, and B) providing a stable base if you decide to sit it on a table. When flipping the Gear 360 over, you’ll find a screw-hole which allows you to easily attach a tripod or monopod to the Gear 360.

On the left side of the handle, you’ll find the microSD card slot, which provides support for up to 256GB of expandable storage. Directly below that is the USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, which will allow you to recharge the 1,160mAh built-in battery.

Samsung was kind enough to give one of these away to every attendee for today’s event, so be sure to stay tuned to Phandroid for more coverage on the new Samsung Gear 360. If you have any questions regarding the Gear 360, let us know in the comments and we’ll be sure to do our best answer them.
