The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been made official and we no longer have to rely on rumors to figure out what will be powering the device. Here’s an extensive breakdown of all the specifications which will be included with Samsung’s new flagship smartphone:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

Display: 5.8-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display (2960 x 1440; 571ppi)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 64GB Storage / MicroSD (up to 256GB)

Front Camera: 8MP / Autofocus / Flash / HDR / Selfie Panorama Mode

8MP / Autofocus / Flash / HDR / Selfie Panorama Mode Rea Camera: 12MP / Autofocus / Voice Control / HDR / Flash / OIS / Pro Mode / Panorama Mode / Hyperlapse

Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm

Weight: 163g152

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Sensors: Accelerometer / Gyroscope / Proximity / Ambient Light / GPS / Glonass / Beidou

Colors: Black Carbon / Arctic Silver / Orchid

Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / Samsung Experience 8.1 / Rapid Charging / 3.5mm Headphone Jack / Bixby AI Personal Assistant / Always On Display / Samsung Knox 2.8

What do you think?

Now that we know what the Galaxy S8 will be bringing to the table, let us know what you think about it. Also, give us an idea as to how you think it will stand up to the competition once it is released.