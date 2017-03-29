Samsung has officially unwrapped the Galaxy S8 Plus and we no longer have to rely on rumors to figure out what will be powering the device. Here’s an extensive breakdown of all the specifications which will be included with Samsung’s bigger flagship smartphone.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

Display: 6.2-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display (2960 x 1440; 529ppi)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 64GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 256GB)

Camera: Front 8MP / Autofocus / Flash / HDR / Selfie Panorama Mode

Front 8MP / Rear: 12MP / Autofocus / Voice Control / HDR / Flash / OIS / Pro Mode / Panorama Mode / Hyperlapse

12MP / Battery: 3,500mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm

Weight: 173g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Sensors: Accelerometer / Gyroscope / Proximity / Ambient Light / GPS / Glonass / Beidou

Accelerometer / Gyroscope / Proximity / Ambient Light / GPS / Glonass / Beidou Colors: Black Carbon / Arctic Silver / Orchid

Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / Samsung Experience 8.1 / Rapid Charging / 3.5mm Headphone Jack / Bixby AI Personal Assistant / Always On Display / Samsung Knox 2.8

What do you think?

Now that we know what the Galaxy S8 Plus will be bringing to the table, let us know what you think about it. Also, give us an idea as to how you think it will stand up to the competition once it is released.