After months of seeing the devices in leaked photos and renders, we finally got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the flesh. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus also joined the party. The most notable thing about these phones is the insanely small bezels. Samsung pulled out all the stops for these phones. Check out the video for a closer look.

Galaxy S8 Specs

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

Display: 5.8-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display (2960 x 1440; 571ppi)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 64GB Storage / MicroSD (up to 256GB)

Front Camera: 8MP / Autofocus / Flash / HDR / Selfie Panorama Mode

8MP / Autofocus / Flash / HDR / Selfie Panorama Mode Rea Camera: 12MP / Autofocus / Voice Control / HDR / Flash / OIS / Pro Mode / Panorama Mode / Hyperlapse

Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm

Weight: 163g152

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Sensors: Accelerometer / Gyroscope / Proximity / Ambient Light / GPS / Glonass / Beidou

Colors: Black Carbon / Arctic Silver / Orchid

Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / Samsung Experience 8.1 / Rapid Charging / 3.5mm Headphone Jack / Bixby AI Personal Assistant / Always On Display / Samsung Knox 2.8

Galaxy S8+ Specs (differences)

Display: 6.2-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display (2960 x 1440; 529ppi)

Battery: 3,500mAh (embedded)

The Galaxy S8 feels great and the display is really insane when you get it in your hands. Samsung has changed some of the icons, such as the software nav buttons, and we’re not huge fans of the change. One cool thing about the software buttons is that the home button still kinda acts like a physical button. You can press on the spot hard and go home from anywhere. Even if the button isn’t displayed. Samsung has a ton of features packed into these phones. We can’t wait to unpack more.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus covered. How does the S8 compare to other flagships? What about the S8 Plus? Is the S8 a worth upgrade from the S7? How about the S8 Plus? Is the high price tag worth it?