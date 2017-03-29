In case you didn’t know, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be offered in 5 different colors at launch, including Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold, Coral Blue, and Orchid Gray. They’re distinct, but not all are quite as “poppy” as some of the variants that were spotted in pre-launch rumors such as Violet.

The availability of some of these will differ based on market, with the US seemingly being left out of the Maple Gold and Coral Blue fun for now, for instance. In any case, you’ll probably want a look at them so here they are!

So, having seen them all, which is your favorite? I’m personally drawn to the Midnight Black option myself, but that’s because I’m not really a “loud” kind of guy when it comes to the color of my tech. Let us know what you favor with a vote and a comment below!