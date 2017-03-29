Mar 29th, 2017

The LG G6 has been available for pre-order for a little more than a week, but it seems carriers are ignoring the April 7th launch date. Numerous users, including a friend of mine, have already received their pre-ordered LG G6. These carriers include Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile, but Verizon has been left out of the mix.

Android Central points out that more users are receiving shipping notifications. However, it’s unknown whether LG is just giving carriers the “go ahead”, or if the carriers just don’t care and want to get things rolling.

If you’re still trying to decide whether you should pick one up for yourself, check out the links below. Now that the Galaxy S8 is on the way, let us know whether you’ve changed your mind.

But if you still intend to pre-order the LG G6, you’ll want to move quickly. You can still get a free Google Home from LG directly, while carriers like Sprint are offering a free HDTV until April 6th.
