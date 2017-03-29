According to a report out of China, HTC and Google signed a 2-year contract for Pixel phones. That means the Pixel 2 will again be made by HTC. The Pixel 3 is still up fro grabs, and apparently, manufacturers are already fighting for it. Some of the names include HTC (again), LG, TCL, and Coolpad.

The report seems to indicate that LG is the current leader for the Pixel 3. LG is no stranger to working with Google, so it would make a lot of sense. They hope to ship 5 million units next year. The report also had some numbers about the current Pixel sales. HTC has already shipped about 2.1 million Pixel and Pixel XL devices since September. Demand is still high and Google is having a hard time keeping up.

Before the Pixel 3, we’ll see the Pixel 2, which is currently rumored as the “Muskie” and “Walleye.” Are you excited about future Pixel phones?