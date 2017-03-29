The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus were finally announced earlier today. We’ve done a lot of comparisons with other phones, but what exactly are the differences between the two S8 models? On the surface, they look nearly identical; the Plus model is simply bigger. But there are a few other differences to note as well.

Key Differences

Specs Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8+ Display 5.8-inches 6.2-inches Battery 3,000 mAh 3,500 mAh Dimensions 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm Weight 152g 173g

That’s it. As you can see, there’s not a lot of differences between the two models. Samsung basically released two sizes of the same phone. And that’s just fine by us.

One big difference that will be a deal maker or breaker is the price. The Galaxy S8 Plus is more expensive than the regular Galaxy S8, just like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge was more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S7 . Here’s how it breaks down by carrier:

AT&T

Galaxy S8 – $750

Galaxy S8+ – $850

T-Mobile

Galaxy S8- $750

Galaxy S8+ – $850

Verizon

Galaxy S8 – $720

Galaxy S8+ – $840

The Galaxy S8+ is the clear winner if you want good battery life, but it’s also quite a bit larger. That’s the decision you’ll have to make. Is it worth the bigger size for better battery life? Which model will you be purchasing?