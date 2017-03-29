The Samsung Galaxy S8 is finally official, which means the Samsung Galaxy S7 is now officially outdated. Such is life as a smartphone. The question now for Galaxy S7 users is whether the Galaxy S8 is worth the upgrade. Let’s take a look at our handy chart.

These two phones are similar in a lot of ways, but there are a few key differences. The biggest change is the screen size. Samsung went from a 5.1-inch display to a whopping 5.8-inch display. However, that doesn’t mean the S8 is a lot bigger. It has nearly no bezels, which means the screen is bigger but the footprint of the phone is not. The longer aspect ratio also means you get a few more pixels.

The processor is the next big difference. Samsung skipped from the Snapdragon 820 to the brand new Snapdragon 835. RAM and storage are about the same. The improved processor should mean better performance, but that isn’t always the case with Samsung phones. The S7 Edge got laggy over the past year. We hope the same doesn’t happen with the S8.

The other specs are pretty much the same. You get the same size camera on the rear with a slightly improved front shooter. Battery size is the same. It still has a MicroSD card slot and water resistance. The charging port has been upgraded to USB Type-C and there is a new IRIS scanner.

Is it worth the upgrade?

So, is the Galaxy S8 worth the upgrade? It depends on how much you value the extra screen real estate and performance improvements. Those are big upgrades for some people, but others won’t care as much. Do you have the Galaxy S7? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the poll below!