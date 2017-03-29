The Samsung Galaxy S8 is here. Finally. After months of leaks and rumors, the official announcement was little more than a confirmation of what we’ve already seen. So what do we think about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus? Check out the video above to hear our opinions on the two models.

Topics from the discussion:

Weird aspect ratio

Why does China get 6GB of RAM?

U.S. is only getting three colors

Is the black really black or just kinda black?

Fingerprint scanner is in a bad spot

Are Samsung cameras falling behind?

Bixby is more than a gimmick

Galaxy S7 Edge still has a bigger battery

Hurray for headphone jacks

Yay for battery degradation improvements

Very expensive phone

What are your first impressions of the Galaxy S8? Do you agree with our assessment? Share your opinions in the comments below!