The Samsung Galaxy S8 is here. Finally. After months of leaks and rumors, the official announcement was little more than a confirmation of what we’ve already seen. So what do we think about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus? Check out the video above to hear our opinions on the two models.
Topics from the discussion:
- Weird aspect ratio
- Why does China get 6GB of RAM?
- U.S. is only getting three colors
- Is the black really black or just kinda black?
- Fingerprint scanner is in a bad spot
- Are Samsung cameras falling behind?
- Bixby is more than a gimmick
- Galaxy S7 Edge still has a bigger battery
- Hurray for headphone jacks
- Yay for battery degradation improvements
- Very expensive phone
What are your first impressions of the Galaxy S8? Do you agree with our assessment? Share your opinions in the comments below!
