Mar 29th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is here. Finally. After months of leaks and rumors, the official announcement was little more than a confirmation of what we’ve already seen. So what do we think about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus? Check out the video above to hear our opinions on the two models.

Topics from the discussion:

  • Weird aspect ratio
  • Why does China get 6GB of RAM?
  • U.S. is only getting three colors
  • Is the black really black or just kinda black?
  • Fingerprint scanner is in a bad spot
  • Are Samsung cameras falling behind?
  • Bixby is more than a gimmick
  • Galaxy S7 Edge still has a bigger battery
  • Hurray for headphone jacks
  • Yay for battery degradation improvements
  • Very expensive phone

What are your first impressions of the Galaxy S8? Do you agree with our assessment? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

Galaxy S8 Hands-on

Samsung Galaxy S8 Colors: Which is the Best?

POLL: Is the Samsung Galaxy S8 worth buying?

Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S8 Plus vs S7 Edge

