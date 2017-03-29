Can’t say I’ve ever been the biggest Android Auto supporter, but if there’s a few things Google has down pat it’s their voice recognition and Google Maps. They simply can’t be matched. These are arguably the two most important features you’d want while, you know… you’re driving. This will help you spend more time keeping your eyes on the road and less time interacting with a blown up tablet UI.

But don’t tell that to Apple fanboy Yuri from TheStraightPipes who, during their test drive of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport, decided to pit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay against each other in an impromptu head-to-head battle. The results? Well, we’d hate to spoil it for you but let’s just say one man walked away with a severely bruised ego and possibly a different outlook on life.

Don’t worry, bud. You still have those flashy icons and that’s all that really matters…