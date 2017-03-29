Well, well, well. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were just announced earlier today, but you won’t be able to get your hands on them until at least April 21st. However, if you’re looking for the unlocked variant(s), you can head over to Amazon now and pre-order either device.

Currently, both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are available for either $999.99 or $1,299.99, but there’s one caveat – it’s not sold directly by Amazon. Instead, it’s sold through Wireless Everything, but you are still eligible for Amazon’s Prime shipping. Luckily, this company has an overall 99% positive rating when looking at the 5,000 customer reviews.

Now before you jump the gun and go crazy, it’s important to note that these are the unlocked international variants. This means you’re likely to get Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor, instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC.

If you pre-order now, you’ll be guaranteed to receive your device of choice by no later than May 2nd. This is a bit later than the carrier-unlocked variants because the international devices will launch on April 28th.

So hit the buttons below to pre-order your device of choice, and let us know which one you decide to choose. If you need some help deciding, hit the links below to check out everything there is to know about today’s announcement.

