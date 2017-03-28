A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Pixel 2 lineup was semi-revealed under the codenames ‘walleye’ and ‘muskie’. This was discovered within the Android Open Source Project code, but it seems that those references have been removed.

The folks at Android Police discovered the changes in AOSP, while also discovering one remaining reference to ‘walleye’ in the code. Obviously, Google’s attempting to keep things under wraps, but it’s not doing an extremely good job at it right now.

Regardless, we’re still months away from any official Pixel 2 information, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled to see if anything else is leaked.

[Android Police | AOSP]