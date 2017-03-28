I don’t know if you’ve noticed but it’s starting to get a bit warmer outside. Other than signaling the beginning of Spring, we are also less than a week away from the start of the 2017 MLB season.

T-Mobile is an official sponsor of Major League Baseball, and the carrier is celebrating with an awesome deal. Next Tuesday, T-Mobile postpaid and prepaid subscribers will be able to receive MLB.TV Premium free ($125 value) for the whole season.

This means you’ll be able to keep your pulse on your favorite team(s), regardless of where you are. In order to redeem this offer, you’ll need to open the T-Mobile Tuesdays application and redeem the offer. From there, you’ll need to navigate to MLB.TV and add your new membership.

As someone who travels fairly frequently, snagging an MLB.TV subscription will let me keep eyes on my beloved Orioles from wherever I am. Let us know if you’ll be grabbing this deal next week, while giving us an idea of who your favorite MLB team is.

[T-Mobile]