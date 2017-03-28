Mar 28th, 2017

Yesterday, Samsung revealed it would be selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices with smaller batteries. This was one part of the company’s plans to responsibly recycle the devices that were left over after the final recall.

However, it was initially unknown whether these refurbished devices would be sold in the US. In a statement to The Verge, Samsung confirmed that the refurbished Note 7 will not be making a comeback to the States.

It’s unknown whether the various regulations in the US are keeping Samsung from doing so, but it’s likely something along those lines. Maybe, with the Galaxy S8 coming around the corner, Samsung doesn’t want the Note 7 to cut into margins or have to deal with any type of backlash after last year’s debacle.

Something that is interesting is the fact that Samsung also confirmed that there’s a possibility that the Note 7 is completely rebranded in the markets it becomes available within.

[The Verge]
