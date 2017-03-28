Production struggles of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor have been well documented. Due to production constraints, other OEMs have been forced to delay the release of their devices, or look to the Snapdragon 821 for solace.

Despite a direct partnership with Qualcomm, it seems Samsung may run into the same issues being dealt with by other OEMs. A new report claims that there may not be enough processors to fulfill the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus supply.

However, it’s not only contained to the Snapdragon 835 chipset, as Samsung is also having issues with its own Exynos 8895 SoC. There’s no mention of whether there will be a delay in Samsung’s release schedule, but it seems everything is still moving forward for tomorrow’s announcement.

[Yonhap]