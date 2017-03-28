One of the big complaints about Google Duo at launch was the lack of audio-only calls. Video calling is great, but there are many situations when video isn’t needed. Last week, Google rolled out audio calls in Brazil, but now the feature is beginning to roll out worldwide.

#GoogleDuo Audio calls is rolling out worldwide now … — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) March 27, 2017

Audio calls work just like the video calls, but obviously, there is no video. It’s just a phone call. Duo audio calls work well on all connection speeds and won’t eat up your data. Te head of product at Allo and Duo says the feature is rolling out now. Do you use Duo? Will this make you use it?