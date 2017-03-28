Mar 28th, 2017

Being an avid music listener, I — like many of you — appreciate good sound. After thoroughly using the Audeze Sine on-ear headphones, I can safely say these are a great pair of cans. Read on to find out why.

Design

One great aspect of the Audeze Sine is that its overall design is stunning. The Sines are completely handcrafted with a sturdy aluminum frame and minimal branding across the side. When picking them up, there’s no denying these headphones are made with the utmost quality and attention to detail from the delicate stitching, leather padding, and a modern design. Since these headphones are an on-ear design, I did find them to be a bit uncomfortable after about 30 minutes of wear. This may be due to the fact that they have a very tight seal on your ears — to help ensure they don’t fall off — but in my opinion, I would have liked a more comfortable design for longer listening sessions.

Sound Quality

Having tried and tested a myriad of different headphones in the past, I can say unequivocally the Audeze Sines are one of the best on-ear headphones I have ever had the pleasure to listening to. In terms of sound, the highs are moderately detailed, mids are crystal clear (which comes in handy for those who are vocalists or musicians) and bass performance is fantastic but not too overpowering. Sound quality has a lot to do with these featuring planar magnetic technology and also integrating a lightning port cable to listen to your music at a higher resolution than your standard 3.5mm port.

What I was most impressed with was that you can customize your music playback using the Audeze app. It features a 10-band equalizer that changes EQ in real time so if you want to increase the bass or tone down the mids then doing so is completely possible. Once you have saved the presets, the audio preset travels with the cable when switching devices, so your listening preferences are always preserved.

Comfort

I briefly touched upon the comfort of the Audeze Sine headphones, but long story short — they become increasingly uncomfortable for me after about the 30-minute mark due to their extremely tight seal. Although I already expected this to some degree since they’re on-ear headphones, I do think that Audeze could have come up with a less clamping pressure design to cater for those that have long listening sessions.

Also, the Sines are advertised as a pair of portable cans, but there is no actual way to fold the headphones into a smaller size and slip into a case. If you do need these for travel and have limited space on your carry-on, then these may not be the best option for you. In the past when testing Audeze’s higher priced headphones — such as the EL-8 – the comfort was no issue at all, but for those that higher quality sound at the cost of comfort, then these could be a perfect fit for you.

Pricing & Conclusion

As I’ve mentioned before, these are without a doubt one of the best on-ear headphones I have ever had the pleasure of listening to. Not only are they stylish, but the Sines have amazing sound quality and feature some pretty awesome technology as well. At $499, the Audeze Sine headphones are a bit pricey for the average consumer, but if you value great quality sound and are looking for something that a bit more professional looking — then these are most certainly for you.

Buy On Amazon
local_offer    audeze   audeze sine  

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles
closeHere’s the Galaxy S8 from almost every angle imaginable

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8, here’s another set of photos to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

2

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

3

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

4

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

5

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

6

more_vertQualcomm blocked Samsung
closeQualcomm blocked Samsung from selling their Exynos chip to other OEMs

The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

7

more_vertMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear watches
closeMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear 2.0 watches without the ugly flat tire

Fossil-owned fashion brand Michael Kors has announced 2 new Access smartwatches for launch this year. They’ll be donning Android Wear 2.0 and have some significant improvements.

8

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

9

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.

10

more_vertLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout
closeLG G6 versus Google Pixel: camera shootout

We’ve matched up the LG G6 against the Google Pixel to see which smartphone takes the best pictures.