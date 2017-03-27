Mar 27th, 2017

We’ve already shown you what the LG G6’s camera can do on its own and how it compares to the iPhone 7’s camera. Today, we’ve matched the G6 up against the Pixel to see if it can bring down the best smartphone camera of 2016.

As a reminder, the G6 has dual-13 megapixel sensors with the main sensor paired with a 71-degree f/1.8 lens, optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. Google’s Pixel has a 12.3 MP sensor, f/2.0 lens, electronic image stabilization and  phase detection & laser autofocus. Despite having a lower resolution sensor and a lens which lets in less light, the Pixel does have Google’s HDR+ feature which uses information from multiple images to create a single shot.

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know if the LG G6 produces better shots than the Google Pixel. 

If you need a closer look at the images, check out the gallery below or download the full resolution images.

LG G6 versus Google Pixel gallery

 

Additional LG G6 Coverage

 
