This past weekend was a busy one for Galaxy S8 leaks as we saw both the standard S8 and S8 Plus leaked in various images and videos. Now, to kick off the week on the right foot, AnTuTu has shared some benchmark results for both devices, giving us a full look at the spec sheets.

There is a total of 4 different benchmarks results, which account for the International and US variants. The SM-G950U is the unlocked Galaxy S8, with the SM-G950F being marked as the international version which will come equipped with the Exynos 8895 SoC.

As for the Galaxy S8 Plus variants, the unlocked US variant is the SM-G955U which will feature the Snapdragon 835. The international variant powered by the Exynos 8895 has a model number of SM-G955F.

As for specs other than the processors powering the devices, we’re looking at 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of storage. The screen resolution is listed as 1080 x 1920, but we have already seen evidence of a WQHD+ resolution. So it’s likely that AnTuTu accounted for only the standard resolution.

The Galaxy S8 Plus will also feature many of the same specs, while featuring a slightly different display resolution of 1080 x 2220. This would match up with previous rumors that we’ve seen which confirm Samsung’s new Infinity Display.

We’re just two days away from the official unveiling of both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, so be sure to keep your eyes tuned to Phandroid as we’ll be at the event.

[Phone Arena | AnTuTu]