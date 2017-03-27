Mar 27th, 2017

It’s easily the freshest thing to happen to smartphone design since everyone started throwing metal at them and it’s finally looking like this year the whole “zero bezel” thing is finally going to take off.

Even if LG and Samsung — who are going toe-to-toe with smaller than normal bezels on their latest flagships — aren’t quite hitting the zero mark, it’s easy to see where this is going. We’ll give it until the following year (or maybe the year after) before bezels are eliminated altogether, like the Xiaomi Mi Mix without the bezel chin.

Running with that idea is Android founder Andy Rubin who teased an upcoming bezel-less smartphone from his startup company Essential. Outside of the teaser, which only showed the top of the device (it’s possible there could be some sort of giant chin at the bottom), no other info was given. How far Rubin and his team are in development remains to be seen, but consider our interest piqued.
local_offer    Andy Rubin   Essential  

stars Further Reading

Andy Rubin thinks a single AI could power all

Andy Rubin giving free dashcams

Google X: Robotics

Drones & Cars at Google IO 2016

Andy Rubin looking to start new smartphone company

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles
closeHere’s the Galaxy S8 from almost every angle imaginable

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8, here’s another set of photos to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

2

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

3

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

5

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

6

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

7

more_vertQualcomm blocked Samsung
closeQualcomm blocked Samsung from selling their Exynos chip to other OEMs

The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

8

more_vertMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear watches
closeMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear 2.0 watches without the ugly flat tire

Fossil-owned fashion brand Michael Kors has announced 2 new Access smartwatches for launch this year. They’ll be donning Android Wear 2.0 and have some significant improvements.

9

more_vertFree App of the Week debuts on the Play Store
closeGoogle introduces a “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store

Google has introduced a new “Free App of the Week” section on the Play Store, which takes a paid app or game and offers it for free for a whole week.

10

more_vertOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked
closeOfficial Samsung Galaxy S8 accessories leaked along with pricing info

A number of high quality images have leaked showing official Galaxy S8 accessories. Check out the post for a look at Samsung’s DeX Station and a handful of different cases Samsung will be offering, but they wont come cheap.