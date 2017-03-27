It’s easily the freshest thing to happen to smartphone design since everyone started throwing metal at them and it’s finally looking like this year the whole “zero bezel” thing is finally going to take off.

Even if LG and Samsung — who are going toe-to-toe with smaller than normal bezels on their latest flagships — aren’t quite hitting the zero mark, it’s easy to see where this is going. We’ll give it until the following year (or maybe the year after) before bezels are eliminated altogether, like the Xiaomi Mi Mix without the bezel chin.

Running with that idea is Android founder Andy Rubin who teased an upcoming bezel-less smartphone from his startup company Essential. Outside of the teaser, which only showed the top of the device (it’s possible there could be some sort of giant chin at the bottom), no other info was given. How far Rubin and his team are in development remains to be seen, but consider our interest piqued.