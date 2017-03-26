Mar 26th, 2017

Who doesn’t love free stuff? Let alone free apps and games? Well, it seems Google knows how much we would like to have a free app or game to download every week and has introduced a new section to the Play Store.

The new “Free App of the Week” highlights either an app or game which has been discounted to free. This section is visible on either the web client or the Play Store app on your mobile device.

To commemorate the introduction of the free apps, Card Wars – Adventure Time from Cartoon Network has been discounted. Normally priced at $2.99, you can hit the link here and download it on your Android device for free.

This is something we’ve seen Apple doing as a way to highlight various apps that have arrived onto the App Store. However, Google had yet to bring users this option until now, and it’s pretty awesome.

So head over to the link below and give Card Wars a shot. Let us know what you think about this new addition and what apps you would like to see featured.

[Android Police | Google Play Store]
local_offer    Google   Google Play Store  

stars Further Reading

10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal

OnePlus confirms Google Assistant is on its way

Nest neglects security vulnerabilities

Google tests more Play Store tweaks

Android O Developer Preview arrives

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 leaks show multiple angles
closeHere’s the Galaxy S8 from almost every angle imaginable

In case you haven’t gotten enough of the Galaxy S8, here’s another set of photos to get you excited for next week’s unveiling.

2

more_vertFunny video shows frustrations with Google Home
closeThis video perfectly shows why you shouldn’t waste your money on Google Home

Google Home has been out for a little over 6 months now, but it seems the product is still a bit half-baked. Illustrating this point is a video that perfectly shows our frustrations in dealing with Google’s AI-infused smart speaker.

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant adds sports jokes
closeGoogle Assistant’s terrible dad jokes now include sports

Google Assistant has added a whole new category of dad jokes to its arsenal: ones that involve sports.

4

more_vertHere are some high-quality shots of the Galax
closeHere are some high-quality shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus

A new series of images show off various interface aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The images also show a brief size comparison to the LG V20.

5

more_vertNew Galaxy S8 leak sheds light on warranty program
closeSamsung has been keeping some secrets on the Galaxy S8, until now

Roland Quandt of WinFuture was able to get his hands on an array of new press images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while also sharing details we have yet to see leaked.

6

more_vert7 reasons why I'll definitely be buying the LG G6
close7 reasons why I’ll definitely be buying the LG G6

With the LG G6 on the way to carriers across the US, I take a look at why I’ll be picking one up for myself instead of waiting for the likes of the Galaxy S8.

7

more_vertMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear watches
closeMichael Kors announces 2 new Android Wear 2.0 watches without the ugly flat tire

Fossil-owned fashion brand Michael Kors has announced 2 new Access smartwatches for launch this year. They’ll be donning Android Wear 2.0 and have some significant improvements.

8

more_vertQualcomm blocked Samsung
closeQualcomm blocked Samsung from selling their Exynos chip to other OEMs

The Exynos chips have been made exclusively for Samsung phones, but apparently, Samsung tried to sell them to other manufacturers. A new report claims Qualcomm prevented that from happening.

9

more_vert10 new actions have been added to the Google Home's arsenal
closeYou can now ask Google Home to help you build your own PC

A series of new actions have been added to Google Assistant, making it easy to do things such as control your Roomba or keep track of expiration dates for your food.

10

more_vertDeal: LG Watch Style for $179
closeDeal: LG Watch Style is $70 off at Best Buy

We don’t typically see smartwatch deals this good until a watch has gad a nice couple of months on the market, but Best Buy seems eager to move some units of the LG Watch style.