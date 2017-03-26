Who doesn’t love free stuff? Let alone free apps and games? Well, it seems Google knows how much we would like to have a free app or game to download every week and has introduced a new section to the Play Store.

The new “Free App of the Week” highlights either an app or game which has been discounted to free. This section is visible on either the web client or the Play Store app on your mobile device.

To commemorate the introduction of the free apps, Card Wars – Adventure Time from Cartoon Network has been discounted. Normally priced at $2.99, you can hit the link here and download it on your Android device for free.

This is something we’ve seen Apple doing as a way to highlight various apps that have arrived onto the App Store. However, Google had yet to bring users this option until now, and it’s pretty awesome.

So head over to the link below and give Card Wars a shot. Let us know what you think about this new addition and what apps you would like to see featured.

[Android Police | Google Play Store]