In case you haven’t noticed, there have been loads of new smartwatches announced and introduced at Baselworld 2017 in Switzerland. One of the companies making the biggest push was Fossil Group, the parent company of Fossil, Misfit, Michael Kors, and more.

After seeing various options being unveiled under different brands, Fossil itself has announced 2 new smartwatches pegged to see a launch in 2017.

The Fossil Q Venture and Q Explorist will be launching in the Fall of 2017, and look to replace the Q Wander and Q Founder, which were released in early 2016.

Not much specific information was shared regarding the new smartwatches, but they are expected to be running Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. Additionally, Fossil stated they are “the brand’s slimmest, most feature-packed touchscreen smartwatches to date”.

With the Q Venture and Q Explorist unlikely to launch until the Fall, there is plenty of time for Fossil to get everything together for a successful launch. However, the company may end up playing catch up with other OEMs as we are still expecting to see more smartwatches released before then.

