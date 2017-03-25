Mar 25th, 2017

We’re starting to see more frequent leaks regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is a nice change of pace compared to the overflow of Galaxy S8 leaks. Regardless, we’re expecting to see the new Mi 6 unveiled sometime in April and a new leak gives us a look at the spec sheet while revealing information regarding the Mi 6 Plus.

Looking at the spec sheet, we’re looking at a 5.15-inch FHD display for the Mi 6, while the Mi 6 Plus will sport a larger 5.7-inch FHD display. Both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, which contradicts previous rumors stating the “regular” Mi 6 would sport the Snapdragon 821.

The Mi 6 is also said to come in either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and with either 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage. The Plus variant will “only” include 6GB as an option, along with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi 6 render

When looking at the cameras, things get a little hairy. This rundown suggests that the Mi 6 will feature a 19MP camera with the Mi 6 Plus coming in with a 12MP camera. Now, these devices will be using 2 different Sony sensors, but for the Mi 6 Plus to not include the better camera, leaves us wondering what’s going on here.

Finally, it seems that Xiaomi will be packing a 3,200mAh battery into the Mi 6, which seems to be close to the standard. However, the Mi 6 Plus will feature a 4,500mAh battery according to this rundown. That’s a big jump for a device that isn’t even packing a QHD display.

Currently, Slashleaks has a trust score of 38% on this, so this is likely not the final spec sheet for either device. However, if this comes true, Xiaomi will have explaining to do with the camera situation.

Let us know what you think about this leak and if you think it’s viable that we could see these specs in the upcoming Mi 6 lineup.

[Slashleaks | Weibo]
Xiaomi   Xiaomi Mi 6   Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus  

