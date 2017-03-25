Alright, earlier today we got some nice high-resolution shots of the Galaxy S8 Plus. Now, we have some official renders, along with the official spec sheet for both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus thanks to Roland Quandt at WinFuture.

Regarding the spec sheet and press images, much of these have already been seen previously, or are just different angles of the devices. However, this latest batch of leaks also gives us some insight on the information we have yet to see regarding Samsung’s plans.

While Roland doesn’t share a whole spec-sheet regarding the Galaxy S8 Plus, he does give tidbits of information throughout the post. First of which, further confirming the 6.2-inch WQHD (2,960 x 1,440) display, with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will also share the same front and rear cameras. The selfie camera will come in at 8MP, while the rear camera will feature only one 12MP sensor. The selfie camera will include autofocus while featuring a similar iris scanner to what was introduced with the Galaxy Note 7.

As for the rear cameras, they will be equipped with an aperture of F/1.7, along with phase detection and laser autofocus. Roland is also expecting the devices to feature optical image stabilization, but that could not be confirmed as of yet.

While we’re looking at the rear of the device, Roland mentions that the awkwardly-placed fingerprint sensor will serve additional purposes. According to Quandt, Samsung will be implementing software features to use the fingerprint scanner to interact with various apps on the device.

This would be a huge addition to the device, although some (or many) may complain about the scanners placement. Meaning that the gestures may end up never being used, or used extremely sparingly.

As for what will be powering the devices, Quandt is expecting Samsung to use its own Exynos 8895 processor in Europe, with the US variant to be powered by the Snapdragon 835. Keeping with the theme of equality, both devices will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, although we’ve heard rumors of a 6GB variant launching in China.

Other “features” coming to the Galaxy S8 lineup include IP68 water and dust resistance. This is something we would expect to see from Samsung’s latest and greatest device. Just imagine if they launched these devices without water or dust resistance, there would be mass hysteria.

Quandt also states that we’ll be seeing a microSD card slot with support up to 256GB. Samsung will also be keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack which has been disappearing from more and more devices in the last year. As Samsung usually focuses on Apple in the smartphone market, this already gives the company a leg up on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Something that we haven’t heard about before is something by the name of Samsung Guard S8. This seems to be Samsung’s own version of Uh-Oh protection, which is currently offered by HTC.

With the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung Guard S8 would give owners of the devices a one-time free replacement of the display. In a world where we always drop our devices, this would be huge for a company providing a device to so many users. Additionally, the standard warranty would be expanded by a year, while also giving users the option for “remote support”.

This would be a huge addition for anyone looking to snag either device, and would definitely come in handy. I could see this as a deciding factor for those who understand how much of a pain it is to file a warranty claim through their carriers.

Finally, Quandt shared the European pricing for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The S8 would start at 799 euros (~$864) while the S8 Plus would be priced at 899 euros (~$971). Compared to the S7 and S7 Edge, this is about a 100 euro increase, which may turn some folks off.

There you have it folks. This may be the most comprehensive leak to date, even though we are just a few days away from the official announcement. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled to Phandroid, as well have boots on the ground in New York to cover the announcement.

[Twitter | WinFuture ]