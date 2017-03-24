Mar 24th, 2017

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Chrome Easter Egg

43 likes – Google likes to hide easter eggs in its various apps and services, and it seems there is one in Chrome. If you have 100 tabs open in Chrome for Android, the counter is replaced with a smiling emoji, while if you have 100 incognito tabs open, the counter is replaced with a winking emoji.

#9 – Google Duo Audio-Only

45 likes – Google has announced that its video chatting app, Duo, will be getting an update to include an “audio-only” calling mode. However, this will only be available for users in Brazil for now.

#8 – Samsung Galaxy S8 Refunds

45 likes – In an effort to make sure that everything works well with the Galaxy S8 release, Samsung will reportedly be offering owners of the device the ability to get a full refund for up to 3 months after purchase.

#7 – Android O Battery Controls

45 likes – Android O was released, and the folks at Android Police discovered that Google has removed granular battery usage information from the Settings panel.

#6 – Android O Wallpaper

45 likes – Everyone loves customizing their device, and after Android O was announced, the folks at Droid Life were able to snag the official wallpaper to download.

#5 – Play Movies Half-off

45 likes – Between now and April 15th, Google is offering a 50% discount on any movies or TV show seasons, and you don’t need a discount code to take advantage of the savings.

#4 – Android O Theme Picker

47 likes – Within the Settings panel of Android O, there is a new section titled ‘Device Theme’. From here, you will be able to choose from any installed themes.

#3 – Google Photos Backup Update

48 likes – The latest update to Google Photos now includes an option to back-up your images in low-quality until you are back on Wi-Fi.

#2 – Android O File Manager

49 likes – The new file manager in Android O now combines the old “Files” app and the old “Downloads” app. This gives you more control over the files downloaded onto your device without needing an extra app.

#1 – Android O Rumors

61 likes – Ahead of the official Android O announcement, the folks at 9to5Google reported on rumors surrounding the latest version of Android. The rumors suggested an update to notifications, app icon badges, PIP mode, and more. 

