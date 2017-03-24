Mar 24th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Article Reader Offline

Article Reader Offline is an app for reading articles in a distraction-free environment. It can open any article in a clean and simple text reader. Images and links still work correctly. Another great feature is the ability to download articles to read offline. Save them for a rainy day or when you’re on the train with no reception.

DOWNLOAD: Article Reader Offline

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.9/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

2. Search for Reddit

Have you ever saw something online and thought “I wonder what people on Reddit are saying about this?” Search for Reddit is a great way to search Reddit and also see what people are saying about specific articles. Simply paste a URL or type search terms to see if there are threads on the topic.

DOWNLOAD: Search for Reddit

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Screen Guard

If you’ve ever used your laptop in a coffee shop or at school you know how it feels when people are looking at your display. The same goes for smartphones. Screen Guard can shield your display from prying eyes by putting an overlay on top of whatever you’re doing. It can be a dark screen or colors.

DOWNLOAD: Screen Guard

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.2/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

4. Nail It

Grab your hammer and nail some nails. In this game, you simply tap the screen to hammer the nail into the board. The goal is to get as many in a row as you can before missing. Timing is key as the nails don’t move at a constant rate. You can’t fall into a rhythm, which makes it very hard.

DOWNLOAD: Nail It

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

5. Yobot Run

Yobot Run is a platformer game that you can play with one hand. You don’t have to worry about moving your character left or right. Simply tap to jump or long-press to stop. Other than that, it plays like a simple platformer gamer. Collect coins and keys to unlock doors and complete levels with your little robot.

DOWNLOAD: Yobot Run

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
